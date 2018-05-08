Augie heads to Arkansas for Softball Regional

SIOUX FALLS – The Augustana Softball team played to a runner-up finish over the weekend in the NSIC Tournament, but still earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Central Regional Tournament, where the Vikings play No. 6 seed Washburn on Thursday at 3 p.m., in Magnolia, Ark.

Southern Arkansas earned the No. 2 seed in the region to earn the right to host the tournament, and plays defending national champion and No. 7 seed Minnesota State on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The winners of the first two games advance to play on Friday, May 11, at 1 p.m., while the losers play the same day at 3:30 p.m.

The Vikings enter the tournament with a 41-13 overall record, finishing second in both the NSIC regular and postseason to regional top-seed Winona State, which hosts the other central regional tournament.

Washburn earned an at-large bid to the regional out of the MIAA, and enters the tournament with a 39-12 record.

Tournament host Southern Arkansas won the GAC regular season title, but fell in the conference tournament, so the Muleriders enter the tournament with an at-large bid and a 52-9 record on the season.

Defending national champion Minnesota State dropped its only two games in the NSIC Tournament, but built a strong enough resume during the regular season to warrant an at-large bid with a 33-17 record.

The winners of the two Central Regional Tournaments advance to the Super Regional, scheduled for May 17-18 at an as of yet undetermined location.

