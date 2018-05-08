Authorities Seek Public’s Help Identifying Teens Suspected in Vandalism Case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying three teens they say caused several thousands of dollars of damage to a Sioux Falls business.

Police say on May 6th at around 1 a.m., three teens were caught on surveillance video riding their bikes to a business on the 2500 block of South Westlake Drive.

The teens then used landscaping bricks and rocks in the area to break 11 windows on the business. Police are unsure the dollar amount of damage they caused but say its possible it could be up to $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.