On-Call Assistant Teacher

Good Shepherd Lutheran

Are you looking for a flexible on call position? We are looking for great people wanting to work just a few hours a week as needed.

Job Requirements

Applicants must be:

Responsible

Caring

Patient

Friendly

Cooperative

Experienced with kids

Ready to make a difference in the lives of children

Contact Information

Apply ONLINE at

www.gswels.org/ecc/employment

and come play!

Resumes can also be submitted to Erin at opsdir@gswels.org