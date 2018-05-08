Construction Work Adds Extra Challenges to Businesses in the Orange Cone Zone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -Orange cone season is upon us and the city is asking drivers to give themselves extra time to navigate the construction zones or avoid them entirely and use a detour route.

However, businesses in the area that depend on the consistent traffic flow are now challenged with keeping customers coming through the door despite the construction work outside.

“We’re thankful that we have three entrances,” said Mark Gillespie, co-owner of Kaladi’s Bistro. “Two of them are being blocked right now, but you know, we’re hoping that the one on Minnesota Avenue opens up.”

Road work started this week on Minnesota Avenue, and Kaladi’s is smack-dab in the middle of the construction area.

The work is expected to last through the summer and owners are working to come up with a proactive approach to let people know they’re still open for business.

“And let people know that we do deliveries and catering for larger groups, We’re on Food Dudes who delivers for restaurants who don’t officially deliver. So just all those outlets that we can let people know that we can come to you and you don’t have to come to us,” said Gillespie.

It’s only day two of construction, they say it’ll take a bit to figure out which meal services are hindered, and how to try to boost those sales or alter hours. However they are already seeing some perks of being right in the middle of the orange cone zone.

“The construction crews themselves, those guys are right in front of me, they have to eat, so we’re working them with some kind of meal plans, too. We had a handful in today, a few different tables and groupings so that was cool to see.”

The owners are letting people know that while the front entrances may be difficult to navigate, the back lot off Dakota Avenue is free from construction, and there’s always the option to ditch the car entirely.

“We do have a nice beautiful neighborhood surrounding us and it’s definitely walking season. It’s been beautiful lately, so we’re happy that that’s in our favor.”

Aside from owning a restaurant, Gillespie says he also drives on Sioux Falls roads and knows this project is much needed.

He says despite the inconvenience to business, the city and construction crews have been easy to work with.