Crews letting ammunition business fire burn out

BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) – Firefighters are letting flames burn out at a South Dakota ammunition company where more than 2 million rounds of ammunition were stored.

The fire continued to burn Tuesday afternoon at the Ultramax Ammunition company in Box Elder, a city just east of Rapid City. Rapid City Fire Department spokesman Lt. Jim Bussell says firefighters are staying about 2,100 feet back from the blaze.

Bussell says people were evacuated from a nearby truck stop and other businesses, but there are no homes in the area. He says the plant was destroyed and ammunition continues to pop.

No injuries are reported, and workers left the plant safely.

Bussell says experts from nearby Ellsworth Air Force Base are providing technical advice. Authorities don’t know what caused the fire. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will investigate because the building is an ATF-licensed facility.