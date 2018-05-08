‘DQ Bingo Night’ Fundraiser Big For LifeScape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Ice cream, bingo, and a good cause. What more could you want?

On Thursday, May 10th, LifeScape is hosting their ‘Bingo Night’ at the Dairy Queen on 26th street from 6-9 p.m. The event is a fundraiser that helps LifeScape offer all the services to those that need it throughout Sioux Falls, and the Sioux Empire. $5 meal specials will be available during the event, with 10% of sales from 6-9 as well as bingo registration will come back to the LifeScape Center for the Arts, and provide scholarships to children who attend Camp Bravo this summer and adults to attend an artist retreat at Joy Ranch.

LifeScape’s Tessa Dee stopped by the KDLT outdoor studio and talked with Simon Floss about the event, and the work LifeScape does.

