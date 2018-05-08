Former Brandon Valley Teacher Killed in Maryland Triple-Murder Suicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A former Brandon Valley Middle School teacher has been identified as a victim in a triple-murder suicide in Maryland.

Authorities say 70-year-old Dan Murphy was one of the three people shot and killed on Monday. The suspect later the gun on himself. Authorities say the incident began with the suspect holding his wife hostage over the weekend.

She escaped to a neighboring house where Murphy was visiting.

Murphy was an employee in the Brandon Valley School District from 1969 to 2004.