Gov. Daugaard Declares May 6-12 National Travel & Tourism Week in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard has proclaimed this week “National Travel and Tourism Week.”

The Governor celebrated one of South Dakota’s top industries today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center with state Secretary of Tourism Jim Hagen.

Officials say nearly 14 million visitors spent $4 billion in South Dakota in 2017. They are also optimistic about the summer ahead citing “sky-high” consumer confidence and increased interest in the department’s website and newsletter.

Daugaard says the tourism has unique opportunity to attract new residents and business to South Dakota.

“Visitors come, they like South Dakota, and they go back home and tell others and they think about coming here themselves again or inducing those other to come – whether it be live or to work or to go to school or simply visit again,” says Daugaard.

Daugaard says the state continues to update interstate rest areas and that there will be three new welcome centers for travelers.