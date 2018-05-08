Horse disease confirmed in second South Dakota animal

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A debilitating disease commonly known as EHV-1 has been confirmed in a second horse in South Dakota.

The equine herpes virus is common among horses and can cause respiratory problems, abortions and neurological issues.

State Veterinarian Dustin Oedekoven tells the Capital Journal that EHV-1 is not dangerous to people or to other livestock.

The first case in South Dakota this year was documented about three weeks ago in the Sioux Falls area.

The second case involved a horse in the Brookings area that had recently been in Nebraska.

Oedekoven says both horses have recovered.