Kirby Wants Her Vikings to Trust Their Short Games

ST. CHARLES, MO. — An excellent second round lifted the Augustana women’s golf team into a tie for the lead at the NCAA Division II Super Regionals from the par 72 Missouri Bluffs Golf Club Tuesday.

As a team, the Vikings shot 8-over par (296) and are 22-over par (598) after two rounds and are tied with tournament host Lindenwood University.

In round two, senior Kali Trautman climbed seven spots and sits in second place after shooting 3-under par (69). The Clear Lake, S.D. native is two strokes off the lead with a combined one-under par after two rounds. Three birdies on the front nine and two on the back helped Trautman shoot her second best round of the season.

Emily Israelson, who is tied for 11th place, fell two spots, shooting 5-over par (77) on the day and is a combined seven strokes over par. The senior from Staples, Minn. birdied hole nine and shot for par on 12 of her 18 holes.

Hannah Hankinson’s 3-over par (75) second round lifted the sophomore four spots into the top 15. The Edina, Minn. native shot a 77 round one and a 75 round two which places her 8-over par (152) after two rounds of golf. Hankinson birdied the 11th, 15th, fifth and ninth holes and shot for par on eight holes Tuesday.

Tied for 15th place with Hankinson is teammate Sierra Langlie at 8-over par for the tournament. Langlie also moved up four spots on the day after shooting 3-over par (75) for the round. The senior from Andover, Minn. birdied five holes in the second round.

NSIC Newcomer of the Year Alex Stone is tied for 59th at 21-over par.

Due to forecasted weather, Wednesday’s final round will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.