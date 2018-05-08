Mayor Huether Leads Final City Council Meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Since 2010 Mayor Mike Huether has led Sioux Falls. A lot of his work takes place nearly every Tuesday at Carnegie Town Hall– where he runs city council meetings.

Mayor Huether is saying a lot of goodbyes. Next week his time in office will be up. Tuesday marked his last city council meeting along with exiting Councilors Rex Rolfing and Michelle Erpenbach.

As the meeting ended, in front of the crowd of a couple dozen people Huether bid farewell.

The rewards of public service are certainly great. They’re incredible. It has certainly been a dream come true for me I thank you,” says Huether.

After 8 years Mayor Huether will step down because of term limits. With one week left Huether says he will keep sprinting and continue to make city announcements.

Next Tuesday Paul TenHaken will be sworn in as mayor. Huether’s advice is simple.

“As long as you make decisions based on the city as a whole and the citizens as a whole that will serve us the best,” says Huether.

Huether says he’s asked daily ‘what’s next for him’. After he takes some time to reflect and refresh. He says don’t be surprised to see him run for office again, but he won’t say when or which office.

Mayor elect Paul TenHaken’s swearing in is next Tuesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. in council chambers at Carnegie Town Hall.

New councilors Janet Brekkee and Curt Soehl will also be sworn in at that ceremony. It’s open to the public.