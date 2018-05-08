Media Tours Win Chill Cold Storage Facility Set to Open in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – KDLT was among the media that got a look inside a new refrigerated warehouse going up in northwest Sioux Falls.

The 205,000 square foot Win Chill Cold Storage is the first project being built at Foundation Park. It’s a full-service cold storage warehouse that blast freezes, stores and prepares food for shipping.

The distribution includes rail service through BNSF Railway. When completed, the facility will house more that 7.7 million cubic feet of storage space.

Managers say the facility will have a positive impact on the tri-state area.

“It means giving the food production companies in the Sioux Falls area, and he immediate Iowa and Minnesota area an opportunity to expand because they have somewhere to go with their product,” said Jeff Davis, Sales Manager, Win Chill.

The $46 million project is expected to be up and running by May 23rd. It will employ 60 full-time employees and 15 part-time employees.