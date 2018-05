Northwestern Softball Wins GPAC Title

FREMONT, NE… The Northwestern Red Raiders won the GPAC softball tournament Monday night by taking the 3rd game in the best of 3 with top-seeded Midland 2-0 in 9 innings. Emily Bosch, who had the game-winning 2-run double talked about what it meant to win the title for the seniors and winning pitcher Kayla Tindall said sharing this experience with her teammates was awesome.