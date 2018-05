OG beats Washington in Boys Tennis

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The O’Gorman boys tennis team continued their strong play this spring with a 9-0 win over Washington at McKennan Park Tuesday afternoon. They have also split a pair of 5-4 duals with 4-time defending champion Lincoln in the last 2 weeks so it should be an interesting state tournament in Rapid City May 17-19.