Optician

Sanford Health

Dispense and fit eye glasses and contacts. Recommend to patient’s eyeglass frames and lenses. Knowledge of physics, anatomy and algebra. Should be tactful, pleasant and communicate well. Manual dexterity and ability to do precision work are essential.

Optician duties to include sales, adjustment and fitting of glasses. Customer service, works well with people of all ages, energetic and positive.

Job Requirements

Two years of eyeglass sales and optician experience preferred. No experience or formal education required.

Contact Information

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

https://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/optician-optical-shop/8383E4F4D6BD475CBACB71E3A1C06458/job/?utm_campaign=KDLT.com&vs=2752&utm_medium=Other&utm_source=KDLT.com-DE