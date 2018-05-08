Police Searching for Three Teen Vandalism Suspects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are asking for your help to identify three vandalism suspects. Police say the suspects are teenagers, but they caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a popular Sioux Falls business in just a matter of minutes.

Todd Heath is the Corporate Operations Department manager at Cars for Sale. Heath says employees don’t work on Sundays, however, some people decided to cut his weekend a little short.

“It’s very stressful to get a call from police on a Sunday morning so then you just jump in and take care of it,” said Heath.

Police released this video right here, where you can see three teenagers riding on their bikes up in the middle of the warm night to the Cars for Sale building. Police say these suspects arrived just after 1AM on Sunday.

They started throwing landscape rocks at glass windows – shattering anywhere from 11 to 14 of them. Heath says he’s grateful that his company invested in motion – sensored survelliance cameras.

“It not only protects the building, but also the people too,” said Heath. “So we have cameras both internal and external to help protect our employees, so it’s definitely worth it.”

Police don’t believe the suspects vandalized any other businesses in the neighborhood, like Mainstream Boutique.

“Nothing’s ever happened to us but having it be like that close like knowing that it could possibly potentially happen to us, it’s something that we need to be aware of,” said Karissa Stern of Mainstream Boutique.

The clothing store takes extra precautions and works with neighboring businesses in times like these, although Stern considers crimes like these out of the ordinary.

“Our neighbors that we have here – I know that if anything ever happened to me, I could easily just run over to them,” said Stern.

Police got ahold of the security footage, but they couldn’t positively ID the teenagers. Now, they’re asking for your help to identify the suspects. Heath says they caused anywhere from 10, possibly up to $15,000 worth of damage to the building.