Rapid City police to wear body cameras by June

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Rapid City police officers will soon be equipped with body cameras after city officials approved a more than $666,000 contract.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the City Council authorized Monday for the Rapid City Police Department to enter into a five-year contract with Arizona-based Axon for about 100 cameras. The deal follows a three-month pilot project.

The department will use a $300,000 Department of Justice grant to help offset $150,000 of the cost over the next two years.

The police department has been outlining its policy for body camera use over the past year.

Police Chief Karl Jegeris says the department worked with the American Civil Liberties Union, its community advisory committee and the public while crafting the policy.

Officers will begin wearing the cameras by end of June.