SDSU's Kjolsing is Summit League Player of the Week

ELMHURST, Ill. – South Dakota State University shortstop Tony Kjolsing shared Summit League Player of the Week honors after helping lead the Jackrabbits to a weekend sweep of Omaha.

A senior from Chaska, Minnesota, Kjolsing batted .636 (7-for-11) with two home runs and six runs batted in as the Jackrabbits solidified their hold on second place in the league standings with a 13-8 mark. Kjolsing hit a game-winning home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift SDSU to a 5-4 victory in the series opener on May 4 at Erv Huether Field and added a three-run shot the next day in a 14-4 Jackrabbit win. He recorded at least two hits in all three games, totaling a 1.273 slugging percentage and .667 on-base percentage. Kjolsing also stole his team-leading 16th base of the season and played errorless defense.

Kjolsing shared the weekly award with Western Illinois designated hitter Alex Dorethy. It marked the second time Kjolsing has been honored as Summit League Player of the Week in his career and the third time an SDSU player has received the award this season, joining Phil Velez (April 9) and Josh Falk (April 16).

The Jackrabbits, 15-24 overall, return to action Wednesday night at Wichita State before resuming Summit League play Friday afternoon against Western Illinois.