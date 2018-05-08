SFPD Investigating Second Armed Robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to a business in the 400 block of North Sycamore Avenue at around 4 a.m. for a robbery. Police describe the suspect as an African American male who is about 5’8″ wearing dark clothing and a mask.

Police say the man showed a knife, demanded money and fled the business with an undetermined amount of money.

Police at this time do not believe this robbery is related to Monday’s armed robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers 367-7007.