Sioux Falls Man Pleads No Contest to Child Porn Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man has pleaded no contest to seven child pornography charges.

48-year-old Mark Ullrich was originally charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography in March of 2017. Authorities say Ullrich was using his neighbor’s unsecured WiFi connection to download images of children as young as three months old.

Prosecutors say many of the files contained videos of children being sexually assault by adults.

A sentencing hearing hasn’t been scheduled.