Small plane makes successful emergency landing in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – No injuries were reported when a small plane made an emergency landing at the airport in the northern South Dakota city of Aberdeen.

The American News reports that the pilot of the fixed wing, single-engine plane landed safely Monday after experiencing a drop in engine power.

A mile stretch of U.S. Highway 12 near the airport and a portion of another area road were closed during the emergency landing.

The Maule M-7-235 plane is registered to a man from Harrisonburg, Virginia. It wasn’t immediately clear who was flying it.