Sounds Of The Sioux Empire: The Disarmed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For this weeks edition of ‘Sounds Of The Sioux Empire’, we introduce you to ‘The Disarmed.’

The band started when vocalist and guitarist Bobby Kooiman teamed up with drummer Zach Dresch roughly 5 years ago. Dresch and Kooiman later met bassist Doug Hair and guitarist Ben Gertner when all four were enrolled at the University of Sioux Falls, and together they collectively make up ‘The Disarmed.’ The four play alternative hardrock and grunge style music with heavy influences from the 90’s and early 2000’s.

KDLT’s Simon Floss grabbed a camera and met the group at ‘Cat House Recording Studios’, where they record their material.

You can catch ‘The Disarmed’ live at their upcoming shows at Icon Lounge on May 25th and July 19th, and purchase their music at Total Drag Records and Last Stop CD Shop. Links to their music are provided below.

Bandcamp: https://thedisarmed.bandcamp.com/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2HSU9sGabEBr7cTfyxupoG?!

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/the-disarmed/907546350

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedisarmed/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpIQ-WOMpdE5QOy2DKHPX6w/videos