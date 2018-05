Spring Workouts for Summer Shape

With spring in full swing and summer just around the corner, many of us are looking to get into shape, but don’t know where to begin.

‘Fit Chic’ and Co-Owner of CPM Fitness, Annie Mello, met up with KDLT’s Simon Floss and Karl Letsche to lend out the best spring-time workouts to get your body in summer shape.

