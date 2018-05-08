Toddler Lead Teacher

Good Shepherd Lutheran

Good Shepherd Lutheran Early Childcare Center has an opportunity for a full-time, lead toddler teacher. The children in this preschool room range from ages 2-3 years. The lead teacher (with assistance from the director) will plan the curriculum and activities for this classroom. A typical daily schedule includes breakfast, curriculum or art projects, recess, lunch, a nap time of approximately two hours, with some activities, snack, and another recess in the afternoon. This position does have 3 assistant teachers to help execute curriculum and activities throughout the day.

Experience working in an early childcare center is preferred, as well as experience planning curriculum, or a degree in early childhood. A combination of equivalent experience and education will be considered.

Job Requirements

Responsibilities include being the primary contact for parents, ensuring the each child’s daily schedules are followed, and completing lesson plans weekly. There will be some supervisory responsibilities.

Contact Information

You can apply online at www.gswels.org, email your resume to Erin at opsdir@gswels.org, or apply in-person at 4800 S Southeastern Avenue. Contact Erin at 605-371-0047 with any questions.