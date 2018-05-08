USF Searching for new Softball Coach to replace Kelsey Thompson

SIOUX FALLS — University of Sioux Falls Head Softball Coach Kelsey Thompson has been relieved of her coaching duties effectively immediately, USF Director of Athletics Josh Snyder announced Tuesday.

“Today, we informed Coach Thompson of our decision to make a change in leadership within the softball program,” said Snyder. “In order to bring into line the program’s direction with the University’s objectives, I believe new leadership surrounding the program is needed. We will begin a national search immediately.”

USF also announced that it will not retain the services of assistant coach Erin Houser, also effective immediately.

Thompson, originally of Blue Earth, Minn., has directed the USF program since 2013, compiling a 172-134 record (.562) in six seasons with USF. She led USF to a 91-79 (.535) in the NSIC. USF had a 6-10 record in NSIC Tournament play, including 1-2 in 2018, while Thompson led the program.