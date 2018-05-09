Augie Women Win Super Regional Golf Title

ST. CHARLES, MO. — A team final round of 292, which was the lowest round of any team in the entire tournament, carried the Augustana women’s golf team to a first place finish at the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Super Regional Wednesday afternoon. The Vikings shot four over par on the day and shot 26 over par (890) over the three round regional.

Kali Trautman shot an even par final round and went one under par (215) for the tournament to win the super regional. This is the second first place finish for the Clear Lake, S.D. native and her fifth top-5 finish of the 2017-18 season. Trautman birdied the sixth hole to get to one under on the day. A bogey on the 11th and 14th holes put the senior one over and birdie on 16 knocked her back down to even par for the round.

With the championship finish at the super regional, Trautman and the Vikings advance to the NCAA Championships, which are held May 16-19 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas.

Hannah Hankinson shot one over par (73) in the final round and finished 9-over (225) for the tournament, good enough to tie for 11th place. Two bogey’s and a double bogey on the front nine put the sophomore from Edina, Minn. at four over par at the turn, but three birdie’s on the back nine dropped Hankinson to just one over on the round.

Emily Israelson finished three over par in the final round and 10 over for the tournament. The senior from Staples, Minn. completed the regional in 13th place to give Augustana three golfers inside the top-15.

Sierra Langlie shot a 79 in the final round and a 231 over three rounds to finish 15-over. She tied with three other golfers for a 32nd place finish. Alex Stone finished tied for 43rd after shooting a 237 over the three rounds.