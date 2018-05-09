Citi Breaks Ground on New Office Campus in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A worldwide company broke ground on their new office campus in Sioux Falls.

Citi has been a big part of Sioux Falls for almost 40 years, and with a new office campus, they hope for another 40 are on the way.

The four story, 150,000 square foot campus is expect to be completed by 2019. For Citi, this project of over two years in the making coming together is exciting.

“We haven’t built a facility in quite a few years, across the country, so this is one of the new ones that we’re really excited to bring technology and innovation to our space and how we do work,” said Citibank South Dakota Site President, Rick Nath.

The new building is being developed by CRG who also developed the office for Citi in Urbandale, Iowa.

With the new office campus in Sioux Falls, Citi hopes to better serve its customers in a more advanced way.