City Reflects on Growth of Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There are a multitude of activities that attract people to Sioux Falls. One of those is certainly the scene of the downtown area.

Since 2010, over 100 business have opened to go along with 35 restaurants and bars. Diversity over the last eight years is what has helped the growth of downtown Sioux Falls.

The city says that downtown Sioux Falls is unique and in a league of its own.

“Not every downtown has the vibrancy, has the diversity. You look at our downtown, we have places to live, we’ve got places to shop, we’ve got places to eat, we’ve got places to drink a beer, we’ve got places to make a beer,” said Community Development Director, Daren Ketcham.

Mayor Huether thanked everyone for their support of his work over the years. Art and culture are highlights of downtown Sioux Falls’ growth.

The Sculpture Walk is a big part of that success.