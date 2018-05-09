Coyotes Softball Season Ends at Summit Tourney

FARGO, N.D.—Omaha broke a 5-5 tie with three runs in the top of the sixth inning and held on to defeat South Dakota 8-5 in the first game of the Summit League Tournament Wednesday at Ellig Sports Complex.

Omaha (19-29), which was swept in three games by South Dakota during the regular season, advances to face top-seeded North Dakota State at noon Thursday. The Coyotes (17-38), which beat Omaha in the opening game of the tournament last season, sees their season come to a close.

The Mavericks pounded out 17 hits and took advantage of several defensive miscues. It was back-to-back errors in the sixth that led to the go-ahead runs. Savannah Fisher laced a two-run single to right and Emma Dargy followed with a base hit that gave Omaha its three-run lead.

Dargy was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. She hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, her sixth round tripper of the season, that put Omaha ahead 5-3.

Alyssa Fernandez was 3-for-4 with two doubles and scored three times for South Dakota. Jessica Rogers was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Christy Warnock blasted her fourth home run of the season and reached base three times.

The game was stopped in the second inning by lightning, which led to a 52-minute delay. When the weather cleared, Warnock hit a solo home run to left and Fernandez scored on a sacrifice fly by Dustie Durham in the bottom of the third that tied the game at 3-3.

The Coyotes tied the game at 5-5 in the fifth on a leadoff single by Warnock and back-to-back doubles by Fernandez and Rogers. Erica Limon pinch ran for Rogers at second with no one out, but was stranded. USD also left two on in the sixth.

Sydney Hampton (11-12) relieved starter Aubrey Hacke following Rogers’ game-tying double in the fifth, and didn’t allow a hit in getting the final nine outs for Omaha. She walked Camille Fowler and hit Warnock with a pitch in the sixth, but got Fernandez to fly out to third to end the threat.