Emerald ash borer confirmed in northern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – An infestation of emerald ash borer has been discovered in northern Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture confirmed the infestation Wednesday. It’s the first confirmed infestation of the destructive tree pest in South Dakota.

State Agriculture Secretary Mike Jaspers has implemented an emergency plant pest quarantine aimed at preventing the spread of emerald ash borer.

The quarantine restricts movement of ash materials in all of Minnehaha County, in areas north of Highway 18 in Lincoln County and north of Highway 18 and east of Highway 19 in Turner County, unless accompanied by authorization from the state Agriculture Department. Movement of firewood from any hardwood species also is restricted within the quarantine area.

The invasive insect has killed tens of millions of ash trees in at least 32 states.