‘Food Truck Wednesday’ at Brandon Lutheran

BRANDON, S.D. – Around this time of year, we starting seeing more and more of those mobile restaurants that we all love–food trucks.

Tonight, the Brandon Lutheran Church is hosting ‘Food Truck Wednesday,’ an event geared towards bringing the public together and strengthening the community. With over 7 food trucks including Berkes BBQ, Hunny & Bunny, Tasty Trolley, Papa Woody’s wood fired pizza, Dakota Snow, and Nick’s Burgers from Brookings, there’s something for everyone. ‘Food Truck Wednesday’ will be held in the church’s parking lot, and will run from 5-7:30 p.m.

KDLT’s Simon Floss stopped over to talk about the event, the popularity of food trucks, and what it takes to run one.

