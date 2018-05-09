Haspel praised as ‘most qualified’ for CIA

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Republican chairman of a Senate panel is praising President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as the next director of the CIA.

Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina is telling Gina Haspel that she is “without a doubt, the most qualified person the president could choose to lead the CIA and the most prepared nominee in the 70-year history of the agency.”

Haspel is facing opposition from some Democrats and many rights groups who are critical of her activities related to the shredding of interrogation videotapes in 2005 and her stint at a covert detention site in Thailand where two detainees were waterboarded, which simulates drowning.

Burr says some may seek to turn her nomination into a trial about a long-shuttered program. But he says Haspel has acted “morally, ethically and legally” over her 30-year career.