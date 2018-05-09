May 8th Severe Weather Recap

First Tornado Report of the 2018 Severe Weather Season

On May 8th, a surface low pressure system was moving through the KDLT forecast area; during the morning hours we were anticipating severe weather to possibly develop into the early evening hours and continue through the early overnight hours. There was a marginal risk that was initially covering more of eastern parts of the Sioux Empire which was later changed to include parts of northeastern South Dakota as more upper air data become available.

18 Hour Radar Loop Starting Tuesday Afternoon

Storms began to develop as early as 3:30pm across the highway 212/12 area across northern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota and quickly continued to form from there. As the low pressure system began to make its exit, storms were their strongest between the hours of 6pm – 10pm… especially just west of highway 81. That’s where impressive hail accumulations were reported but also a tornado. It should be noted that as of Wednesday morning, the KDLT meteorologist are still waiting the official storm damage survey report from the Sioux Falls National Weather Service office.

Below are a few of the photos sent in from the severe weather on Tuesday. Please do not put yourself in harms way to take a photo of the severe weather to send in; myself, Joe as well as Alex have seen, either in pictures or in real life, severe weather and do not want you to possibly risk your life to send us a photo. We also thank you for understanding that during severe weather events we may have to cut-in during regular scheduled programming. Our top priority is to make sure you, or other viewers that are affected by the severe weather, are staying safe and we appreciate you understanding that.

Brittany Lunstra, Howard

Cassie Viet, Winfred Looking West

Joan Karlen, Howard/Vilas Area



Mary Henkel, Outside of Carthage

