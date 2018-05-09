Morse is Summit Athlete of Month for April

ELMHURST, Ill. — South Dakota State’s Brittney Morse was named the Summit League’s April Female Athlete of the Month, announced Tuesday by the league office.

Morse collects her first career Athlete of the Month award after guiding South Dakota State to a 10-3 record and 8-3 mark against league competition.

The senior went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs in the April 7 win over in-state rival South Dakota and followed that with a homer in the next two games against North Dakota State.

She added three hits and three runs batted in in the first game of an April 28 doubleheader at Western Illinois, belting two home runs with three RBIs in game two of a twinbill against Dakota State.

The league’s April 9 Player of the Week, Morse batted .500 (22-for-44) during the month with a .955 slugging percentage and .532 on-base percentage (1.487 OPS). She drove-in 22 runs, scored seven times, had three homers and a pair of doubles with three walks and just one strikeout.

SDSU earned the No. 2 seed in this week’s Summit League Championships in Fargo, North Dakota and begin play Thursday afternoon.