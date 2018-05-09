New trial pushed back for South Dakota county commissioner

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The new trial of a South Dakota county commissioner accused of violating a septic system law has been pushed back at his lawyer’s request.

The Rapid City Journal reports that George Ferebee, a Pennington County commissioner from rural Hill City, was found guilty last year of violating a county zoning ordinance that requires on-site wastewater treatment systems to be pumped and inspected.

Ferebee appealed the conviction and is set for another trial by judge starting on June 13. He was originally set for trail this month.

The state attorney general’s office, which took over Ferebee’s prosecution during the first trial after county prosecutors backed out to avoid conflice of interest, is seeking a fine if Ferebee is convicted.