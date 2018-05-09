No Foul Play Suspected In Death At Lake Alvin

An entrance to Lake Alvin near Harrisburg was closed off Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours after a body was discovered.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a man was found by a fisherman who was at the boat dock on the west end of the lake. Details are limited. The man’s body was spotted near the boat dock, but investigators won’t say if the body was located on land or in the water. The sheriff’s office was called to the scene around 3:15 p.m. They say there are no signs of foul play in the man’s death, but will not release his cause of death. Investigators believe the body had been there for a short period of time, likely since sometime earlier in the day. The man was from out of state, but has family in southeastern South Dakota who has been notified. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the man’s identity.

That west-end entrance was closed down till around 8 p.m. It is back open.

South Dakota Game Fish & Parks officers and park rangers responded to the scene along with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.