Northern Advances in NSIC Baseball Tournament

Northern Advances in NSIC Baseball Tournament

Sioux Falls, S.D. – The Northern State University baseball team picked up its first NSIC Tournament win for the first time since 2016 with a victory over Minot State 13-6. With the win, the Wolves improve to 21-18 on the season.

NSU started the scoring with three runs in the second inning on a Jordan Malainey single that scored Justin Barreneche . Later in the inning, Ben Carolin hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield that scored Malainey. Next hitter, Jack Schmidt laced a double to left center that scored Mikey Adams to take an early 3-0 lead. In the third inning, Wolves added two more runs on a 2-run scoring single by Malainey that scored Hayden Hall and Lucas Lorenz . Minot State scratched one run across in the bottom of the third inning to bring the score to 5-1 through three innings. Another big inning in the fifth inning scoring three runs on an error by Minot that scored Hall, Barreneche scored on a failed squeeze attempt that got away from the third baseman, and a Kubitz single that scored Adams. Minot State scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the Wolves lead to five after five innings. The Beavers added one more run in the sixth inning to bring the score to 8-4 after six innings. NSU added two runs in the seventh inning on a two run single by Dakota Stilson that scored Carolin and Adams. Minot State answered with two runs in the eighth inning to bring the lead to 10-6. Kolin Kubitz led the ninth inning with a solo home run to left field. Schmidt hit a double to centerfield that scored Carolin and Schmidt scored on a Beaver error.

Wolves tallied 17 hits in the game and every starter in the lineup recorded a hit. Schmidt lead the Wolves with a 4-for-5 day, scoring one run, and driving in two runs. Malainey notched a team leading three runs batted in on two hits and scored one run. Kubitz recorded two hits in four plate appearances scoring one and notching two runs batted in. Stilson and Lorenz each notched two hits in six plate appearances, while Stilson notched two runs batted in. Barreneche tallied two hits on the day scoring two runs in the win. Carolin and Adams each notched one hit in four plate appearances each notching a run batted in. Hall went 1-for-5 from the plate and scored one run.

Thomas Sertic picked up the win on the mound going 6.0 innings giving up four runs, on six hits, walked three, and recorded six strikeouts. Grant Farmer picked up the save in relief for the Wolves going 3.0 innings giving up two runs, on two hits, walked one, and struck out three.

The Wolves will play in the winner’s bracket game tomorrow against Concordia-St. Paul at Karras Park on the campus of Augustana University. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. against the Golden Bears.