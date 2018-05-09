Officials ID teen driver killed in South Dakota SUV rollover

EDGEMONT, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of an 18-year-old Rapid City man killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed in southwestern South Dakota last weekend.

The South Dakota Department of Public safety identifies the victim as Antonio Updike.

Updike was killed when the 2000 Subaru Outback he was driving on U.S. Highway 18 went off the road and rolled east of Edgemont early Sunday. He died at the scene.

Four teenage passengers suffered minor injuries.

No one was wearing seat belts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating.