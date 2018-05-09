Prosecutors no longer pursuing retired priest’s case

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – A defense attorney says Iowa prosecutors have decided not to challenge a court decision overturning the conviction of a retired Catholic priest accused of invading the privacy of students in a bathroom.

The Iowa Appeals Court last week overturned the Rev. Paul Monahan’s conviction on five counts of invasion of privacy. Monahan’s attorney, Dan McGinn, told The Daily Nonpareil that he was informed Friday that the Iowa attorney general’s office wouldn’t pursue a further review. A spokesman for the office didn’t immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press.

The Iowa Sex Offender Registry no longer lists Monahan, who’d been ordered to register as a sex offender as part of his sentence.

The Appeals Court said in its decision that the students had no reasonable expectation of privacy in a public bathroom at Treynor High School.