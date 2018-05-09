Red Raiders Win GPAC Baseball Championship

Red Raiders Win GPAC Baseball Championship

ORANGE CITY, IA… It was a pitcher’s dual in the GPAC championship game in baseball Wednesday night at the home of the Red Raiders in Orange City. Mitchell Kresnik was brilliant for Northwestern scattering 6 hits in a complete game and was aided by some nice defensive plays by freshman 3rd baseman Ben DeBoer. The game was tied at 1 in the 8th inning when Matt Martin had his 3rd hit of the night, a single that scored Christian Stekl with the game winner as the Red Raiders beat Midland 2-1 for another GPAC title for the school. The softball team had just won the title Tuesday night also against Midland in dramatic fashion.