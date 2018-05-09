Sioux Falls Police Make Arrest in Monday’s Armed Robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police have arrested a 32-year-old Sioux Falls man in connection with an armed robbery on Monday.

Police say the suspect showed a handgun and demanded money at a casino on the 2300 block of East 10th Street at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

This morning, police arrested Immax Shar on first-degree burglary and aggravated assault charges.

Authorities say they were able to identify Shar thanks to surveillance video and a few tips they received from the public.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police responded to an armed robbery in eastern Sioux Falls early Monday afternoon.

Police say at around 12:30 p.m. they received a report of an armed robbery that had just taken place at a business near the 2300 block of East 10th Street.

The suspect showed a handgun and asked for money before fleeing the scene.

Police described the suspect as a black male, 5’7″ tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers 605-367-7007.