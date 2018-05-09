Trump praises North Korea’s release of Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump views North Korea’s release of three American citizens “as a positive gesture of goodwill.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the three Americans “appear to be in good condition” and says they were “able to walk on the plane without assistance.”

Trump announced Wednesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on his way back from North Korea with the three American detainees.

Sanders says, “All Americans look forward to welcoming them home and to seeing them reunited with their loved ones.”