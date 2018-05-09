Two Britton Men Sentenced In Sex Abuse Case

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Two of the five men charged in a Marshall County sexual abuse case involving a teenager have been sentenced.

29-year-old Edgar Ramos was sentenced to five years in prison on charges of possession of child pornography and solicitation of a minor. A judge suspended a 10-year sentence for 21-year-old Damon Koop and says he must serve 90 days in jail on each charge of felony statutory rape and solicitation of a minor. Both men are from Britton.

Koop, Ramos and three other men were charged in 2017 with illegal sexual interactions with a girl who was younger than 16 at the time. Four of the men had sex with the girl even though they knew she was not old enough.

All suspects accepted plea agreements.

