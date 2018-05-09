Wired Wednesday: Your Intro to Arduinos

Chances are, you use something every day that has some sort of electronic control panel on it. If so, you’re already familiar with arduinos, you just don’t know it. Check out the opportunity to introduce your kids in a fun way to constructing their own technology for free this Saturday with one of our tech experts, Will Bushee and some other tech savvy kids as part of Arduino Day 2018 – a global celebration of technology. More than 500 events are happening worldwide this Saturday. To learn more about the local celebration, click on the video above or here.

And Will offers a step by step guide in the meantime, on how to pull together something fun for yourself in the meantime.