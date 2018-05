Wood Credits her Jacks for Successful Season

BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU softball team heads to Fargo to play Western Illinois Thursday in the first round of the Summit League tournament. Krista Wood’s team made a dramatic turnaround this season with a 32-14 record, most of which was on the road. But she credits her team for it’s hard work and a desire to succeed.