2018 Trends in Building a Backyard Kitchen

Will DeWitt of Kwik Kerb is one of the builders with work on display at this year’s Parade of Homes in the Sioux Falls area, and he just wrapped up an incredible backyard project. He talks about it in the interview above, as well as some of the biggest trends he’s seeing right now as families look to take the ammenities of a full-fledged kitchen outdoors with them.