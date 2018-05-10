Augie Golfers Confident Headed to Nationals

Augie Golfers Confident Headed to Nationals
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Augustana women’s golf team won the Super Regional Wednesday at a course they had previously played and went to St. Charles with plenty of confidence as a result. Ironically they will head to Houston for the NCAA National Tournament with that same feeling according to NSIC Coach of the Year Peggy Kirby. They will also be playing a course they are familiar with and the players like, which can only help when they tee it up against the best Division II golfers in the country.

Related Post

Tymkowicz Honored by NSIC
Mankato Edges Augustana For Central Region Softbal...
Augustana Splits With UMary
Beaner Belts Three Bombs To Lead Augustana Sweep O...

You Might Also Like