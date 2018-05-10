Augie Golfers Confident Headed to Nationals

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Augustana women’s golf team won the Super Regional Wednesday at a course they had previously played and went to St. Charles with plenty of confidence as a result. Ironically they will head to Houston for the NCAA National Tournament with that same feeling according to NSIC Coach of the Year Peggy Kirby. They will also be playing a course they are familiar with and the players like, which can only help when they tee it up against the best Division II golfers in the country.