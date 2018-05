Authorities identify man who died after crashing motorcycle

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a man who died after crashing his motorcycle west of Custer.

The Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Michael Welch, of Rapid City, was killed when he failed to negotiate a turn on U.S. Highway 16 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. His motorcycle collided with a guide rail.

Welch died at the scene.