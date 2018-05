Coach of the Year Wood says Jacks are Ready for Summit

FARGO, ND…SDSU softball coach Krista Wood was named Summit League Coach of the year Wednesday in Fargo where the conference tournament is being held. Her team went 32-14 in the regular season and came into post season play as the #2 seed. Wood feels it’s all been practice leading up to this point and if her team continues to work together good things will happen.