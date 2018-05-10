Emerald Ash Borer Comes to Sioux Falls: How to Save your Ash Tree

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The emerald ash borer has killed more than 100 million trees in the United States. Now, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture says its made its way to Sioux Falls. However, there are steps you can take if the insect is threatening the pride of your backyard. KDLT’s Allison Royal teaches us how you can save your ash tree before it’s too late.

“My passion has always been to grow things,” said Matthew Schumacher of First Dakota Horticulture.

There’s something about trees that always brings Schumacher ease. Maybe it’s their tall stature, their delicate leaves, or their rich roots.

“I love Mother Nature,” said Schumacher. “Every year’s it’s different. Everyday’s different. Nothing’s ever the same. I love it.”

However, something small is now threatening those leafy trees that decorate South Dakota.

“We’ve been preparing for this as a company for the last 10, to, 10 to 15 years knowing it was going to come,” said Schumacher. “It was inevitable.”

The emerald ash borer is an exotic insect that infests ash trees. Each insect is smaller than the size of a penny. It takes years, sometimes more than a decade, for the tree to die.

“They lay the eggs in the bark of the ash wood,” said Schumacher. “The eggs hatch. The larvae bore into the layer of the ash tree and start to eat away.”

Ash trees are a South Dakota favorite, often providing shade and blocking the notorious Midwest winds. EAB opens up new concerns.

“It’s devastating,” said Schumacher. “It’s a killer.”

The state has issued an emergency quarantine area to stop the spread of EAB in Lincoln, Minnehaha, and Turner Counties. This restricts movement of ash materials, like wood waste or firewood.

”If somebody’s going camping in the Black Hills, the quarantine means you can’t take ash firewood from this area.,” said Schumacher.

However, there are steps you can take to protect your ash tree. Ask yourself these questions:

“How important is that ash tree to you?” Is it worth saving? If it is, you need to treat. If not, it’s going to die,” said Schumacher.

To treat your ash tree, contact an arborist or horticulturist. They will likely inject the base of the trunk with an insecticide, omething that Wisconsin has found effective in slowing the battle against the emerald ash borer. Treatments are often required every two years.

Many arborists have started to diversify the types of trees they plant in preparation.